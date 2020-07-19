Explore your potential, enhance leadership skills, minister encourages Sarawak youths

MUKAH: The Sarawak government has always been encouraging local youths to take part in various leadership and capacity programmes, which serve to nurture their potential in taking over the present crop of leaders.

In this regard, Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah calls upon the younger generation of Sarawakians to explore their leadership potential and polish up their skills by taking part in activities run by the state government, whether through his ministry or other relevant agencies.

“The youths must now nurture their leadership qualities because sooner or later, they will become household leaders themselves upon entering marriage life, and also upon becoming parents in the future,” he said in his opening remarks for ‘Jelajah Belia Sarawak 2020’ at Daro Community Hall here yesterday.

Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said youths could capitalise on their leisure time to explore leadership-training opportunities and programmes as a way to equip themselves with the necessary knowledge that would further hone their leadership skills.

“Youths need to fill their free time with healthy activities that would bring benefits.

“This includes the time that they spent on taking up leadership and capacity-building programmes that are offered by the state government,” he said.

On the ongoing Jelajah Belia Sarawak 2020, which is now entering its 11th series, Abdul Karim said the roadshow programme resumed on July 11 in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Although the programme had been put on hold for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry is confident that it will run smoothly upon its resumption, with several districts throughout Sarawak will soon become hosts of the event,” he added.

Nonetheless, Abdul Karim said despite the flexibility under the present Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) allowing the maximum number of participation for the roadshow to be up to 250 people, the ministry would still restrict the number of youths invited to the event as a way to ensure their safety.

Those attending, he pointed out, would be told to adhere fully to the SOP, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing while sitting in the venue hall.

Among the activities held in connection with the programme were a ‘Townhall With Leaders’, an ice-breaking session and also a motivational talk presented by Sarawak’s Youth Icon, Ahmad Qadri Basri.

Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad, Mukah Resident Hamdiah Bakir and acting permanent secretary to Ministry of Youth and Sports, Nancy Jolhie, were also present.