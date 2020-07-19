Govt to introduce programme to replace PLKN, BTN – Mohd Redzuan

KOTA BHARU: The government will introduce a programme aimed at inculcating the spirit of patriotism in Malaysians, to replace the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) and the National Civics Bureau (BTN), both of which had been abolished.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof says the structure for the proposed programme is being finalised and would be tabled to the Cabinet soon.

“We are finalising the structure. Do we make it compulsory (like PLKN), or do we go for sampling from each institution? We have yet to finalise the syllabus as well as who would be required or encouraged to attend the programme.

“I hope we could table the content of this programme (to the Cabinet) before the (current) Dewan Rakyat sitting ends, so that we can answer questions that have been brought up earlier,” he told reporters after officiating at a ceremony involving Zone 5 State Civil Defence Force (APM) – Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang, here yesterday.

At the event, 12 APM officers were presented with the Excellent Service Award 2019, while another 14 received their appointment letters as APM honorary and associate officers.

Asked whether the new programme would emulate the BTN module, Mohd Redzuan said it would combine the syllabus and training of both PLKN and BTN comprising patriotism, the Constitution, nationhood and racial unity.

“We have to upgrade because many people saw BTN as a centre that developed feelings of racism, although that wasn’t the case.

“This new programme is more towards inculcating patriotism and creating a united nation through the Federal Constitution, as well as the Rukun Negara (Nation’s Pillars),” he said. — Bernama