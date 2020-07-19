Hamzah: PM expected to announce good news on devt plans in Tebedu on July 26

SERIAN: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to announce good news regarding development plans in the country’s border area in Tebedu, Serian next week, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He also revealed that Muhyiddin together with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to pay a working visit to the Tebedu Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) on July 26.

“Today I am here for a site visit to see what is planned, whether we can move on or not and from what I see we have room to make this place more advanced in the future. The Prime Minister will announce what sort of development will take place here,” he told reporters after visiting the Tebedu ICQS here today with the delegation from his ministry and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Bukit Aman.

At the same time, Hamzah said his visit was also to see the current situation at the ICQS and that he would also make the relevant paperwork to be submitted to the Prime Minister.

“That is what we intend to do so that within a week, I will do all the paperwork and give it to the Prime Minister to make a decision,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to East Asia who is also Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem also confirmed that Muhyiddin will be visiting the Tebedu ICQS on July 26 to announce “something”.

Riot however declined to elaborate further on the announcement.

On Dec, 2017, then-Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that Malaysia will have an ICQS complex in Tebedu comparable to its Indonesian counterpart in Entikong soon.

Speaking to reporters during his working visit to the Tebedu ICQS during the time, Ahmad Zahid had expressed hope that paperwork would be done soon to look into what was needed to build the facilities there.

Ahmad Zahid also said a taskforce would be formed to look into whether to upgrade the present facilities in the Tebedu ICQS or to build a new complex altogether during his visit.

At the time, Ahmad Zahid said the construction cost of the new ICQS would be shared equally between the federal and state governments.

Also present during Hamzah’s visit were Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz @ Yazid, Director of Internal Security and Public Order Department, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) deputy director Datuk Mastor Mohd Ariff, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail other guests of honor.