Health DG: Wear face mask when visiting public places to help curb spread of Covid-19 infection

KUCHING: Everyone is encouraged to wear a face mask when they visit public places or are in a confined space to help curb the spread of Covid-19 infection, said director-general of Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the use of face mask was not mandatory in the country but if the federal government decided to enforce it as a rule, flouters would be either fined RM1,000 or charged in the court.

He added that the federal government could enforce such rule under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“We have never made wearing mask mandatory or compulsory simply because if we do under the Act 342 and regulations those failing can be fined rm1k and charged in Court with jail sentence,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

As such, Dr Noor Hisham said the community is strongly encouraged to put on a face mask in public places or a confined space.

Posted alongside the message was an image to remind the community of the need to practice social distancing of one metre as well as to avoid visiting crowded places and having close conversation.

The same image also appealed to the people to wash their hands frequently, wear face masks and heed warnings including no close body contact, observe cough etiquette, do disinfection, stay at home and seek treatment if symptomatic of Covid-19.

The Facebook post received quite a good number of comments, one of which read: “I think should fine if never wear mask. When go in shopping complex a lot didn’t wear mask and staff get scolding from customers.”

Another comment read: “Strongly encouraged doesn’t work in Asian mentality. Be firm and be safe.”