Japanese equities have further room to grow

As investors rebalance their positions, memories of markets plummeting are still fresh on their minds. Japanese equities, as gauged by the Nikkei 225 Index, have performed north of 30 per cent since our previous update. Investors who have invested in the previous market weakness may be looking at commendable gains.

As investors may be wondering possible action plans moving ahead, we take this opportunity to share our thoughts on the current economy and the prospects of Japanese equities.

The US-China trade war that has occupied investors’ attention through 2019 has affected the growth of most countries, Japan included. The uncertainty posed by the trade war as well as the Japanese government raising consumption tax from eight to 10 per cent has placed Japan’s economic growth between a hammer and an anvil.

While exports and consumption growth have generally been positive, it has been declining in recent years. Both GDP components withdrew considerably in 2020, exacerbated by the implementation of containment measures which has resulted in negative growth. On the bright side, however, periods whereby economic growth was lackluster were supported by government expenditure.

Rough road ahead for consumer spending

The Japanese government has declared a state of emergency for several parts of the country as the number of cases escalated in April. The state of emergency, which is the Japanese equivalent of a “lockdown”, places restrictions on movement and commerce. With the closure of mass gathering sites such as schools and events, Japan’s new number of daily cases has been declining gradually.

Private consumption is significant to Japan’s GDP growth, as it represents more than 50 per cent of the GDP figures throughout the decade. Given that most businesses are affected by the outbreak, they may be reluctant to divert resources for additional hiring.

Ex-employees being laid off during the period may not be able to find suitable jobs which hint higher unemployment rate ahead. While we still expect consumption to remain as an important contributor to growth numbers, consumers’ appetite may require some time to recover post-Japan’s state of emergency.

Signs of growth in business seen through the fog

The easing of Japan’s containment measures has allowed businesses to resume operation. While most of them are struggling with Covid-related challenges, business sentiment may potentially be recovering.

We also expect to see such recovery in the export sector especially if the global outbreak situation mellows. Electrical components and machinery, which are one of Japan’s top export goods also benefit from technology as a secular trend. Global semiconductor sales, which appear to be relatively resilient from an increased adoption of technology, may signal better days ahead for Japanese exports growth.

Given the challenges faced by the Japanese economy in 2019 and 2020, we expect the Japanese government to further increase stimulus measures to help cushion the economic impact. In light of the outbreak, the Abe administration has also approved a fresh 117 trillion yen stimulus last month.

The new package includes measures such as tax subsidies to companies affected, providing interest-free loans to small companies, as well as cash payouts to medical staff and students who lost part-time jobs.

Looking towards the monetary side of things, Bank of Japan (BOJ) has announced a 1.3 trillion yen emergency bond purchase during May following the announcement of increased ETF purchases. With the increased liquidity and financial assistance, these measures may help stabilize the capital markets and help affected stakeholders to weather through this challenging period.

Olympics still a card for the Japanese economy to play

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced earlier this year to delay the Japan Olympics to 2021, citing concerns over the pandemic. With industries such as tourism being thrown into a fight for survival, they could receive some much-needed assistance in 2021. Businesses may also increase capital spending in the build up towards the Olympics in 2021, which creates a multiplier effect on the Japanese economy.

Looking towards the risks posed by the outbreak, Covid-19 developments on the global front appears to be escalating at the current juncture. However, the one-year delay of Olympics should allow these countries some time to contain the spread of the virus such as building the necessary hygiene habits. At the same time, we do not rule out the possibility of a vaccine being developed during this period. Hence, we remain positive towards the developments in regards to the Olympics.

Japanese equities experienced a recovery from its March lows on the back of policymakers’ assistance to mitigate Covid-19’s impact. At the same time, analysts have also revised their earnings growth downwards significantly in 2020. The combined effect of a price rally coupled with downwards earnings revision has elevated the valuations of the Nikkei 225 Index.

In summary, while the current macroeconomic data paints an uninspiring picture for the Japanese economy, green shoots may be appearing, which could lead to a contained recovery. Challenges posed by the outbreak could be partially alleviated by policymakers’ easing efforts. Furthermore, should the Covid outbreak be contained in 2021, investors may look forwards towards Olympics as a pillar of support to the Japanese economy.

For investors who are willing to look past the short-term challenges, they may tap into the growth opportunities presented by Japanese equities via United Japan Discovery Fund – MYR Hedged.