KDN to implement mobile GOF guard post at Malaysia-Indonesia borders

KUCHING: The Home Ministry (KDN) will adopt a new approach in strengthening the country’s land border controls through the implementation of the mobile General Operations Force (GOF) guard post.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said this would involve the Malaysia-Indonesia border in Sarawak particularly in areas with the risk of having “rat trails” or illegal routes.

“I noticed that when we build a GOF guard post in a border checkpoint, new ‘rat trails’ will also exist according to situations.

“Therefore, the implementation of the mobile GOF guard post will make it easier for our security forces to move and determine the location of the guard post to enhance border controls,” he told a press conference after visiting the GOF sub-tactical team in Teluk Melano near the Malaysia-Indonesia border here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said the GOF in Teluk Melano would enjoy better facilities through the implementation of a project to build an office building, staff quarters as well as access road on a four-hectare plot of land.

He said a Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex would also be built in Teluk Melano to complement the transformation of the area which will also be equipped with access to the Pan-Borneo Highway which would help boost mobility and enhance economic activities there.

“There are a total of 21 projects that have been and will be carried out in Sarawak involving an allocation of more than RM700 under the 11th Malaysia Plan,” he added.

Commenting on his meeting with Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday, Hamzah said the ministry has agreed to beef up security control and surveillance in Sarawak coastal areas.

“We will also look at ways to help Sarawak’s fishing industry in terms of preventing encroachment by foreign fishermen.

“This demonstrates the Federal Government’s commitment to Sarawak,” he said. —Bernama