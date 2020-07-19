Lack of preparation likely behind claim of Science, Maths in English failure – Manyin

KUCHING: Dewan Bahasa and Pustaka (DBP)’s claim of the failure of the Teaching and Learning of Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI) could be due to a lack of preparation, opined Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong.

He said PPSMI in Sarawak, which commenced early this year, involved special training for the teachers involved.

“If it (PPSMI) was a failure, it was because there was no proper programme to prepare the teachers involved.

“Unlike the Sarawak PPSMI, which started in the beginning of this year, the teachers involved had been given a special programme conducted by qualified English lecturers from IPGs (teachers education institutes) throughout Malaysia,” he told thesundaypost.

Manyin said Sarawak PPSMI was to be monitored, but this had to be put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ours is not a dual-programme but PPSMI (all primary schools except aided-Chinese primary schools), that Mathematics and Science are all taught in English, effective beginning of this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee said he would need to read the research findings before commenting further as he could not just accept DBP board of directors chairpman Prof Datuk Dr Awang Sariyan’s conclusions.

Awang regarded the PPSMI programme implemented under former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as ‘a failure’.

The DBP man said the Perikatan Nasional (PN)-led government had made the right decision of not reimplementing the PPSMI.