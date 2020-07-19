Nurse sets up mobile pet supplies truck

ALOR SETAR: Despite his busy work schedule, a nurse at a hospital here still makes time to run a side business offering mobile services as well as a wide array of products for pets especially cats.

Operating on a one-tonne truck, Muhammad Aswad Zakaria, 27, said his mobile pet truck not only offers products such as pet food and other cat essentials but also provides transportation service to send customers’ pets to veterinary clinics for a medical check-up or treatment.

“There have been complaints lately about difficulties faced by cat owners in getting supplies of food as well as several essential items for cats and this predicament, however, sparked an idea for me to start the business.

“Previously, I ran a small business selling and delivering cat essentials right to customers’ doorstep but most of my customers preferred to choose for themselves, and hence I decided to run the mobile pet truck,” he told Bernama recently.

Muhammad Aswad said to get his business going, he spent RM35,000 to modify the truck.

He said his mobile pet truck been receiving an overwhelming response ever since it began its operation on July 1 as customers can get a wide range of pet essentials without having to go to the shop.

“Everyone is just so busy these days, that’s why we also offer the transportation service to take customers’ cats for grooming or send them to our cat hotel facilities. — Bernama