PAS confident seat allocation issue in PN can be resolved

JOHOR BAHRU: PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has expressed confidence that any issue concerning seat distribution among component parties of Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the 15th general election can be resolved amicably.

He said any differences of opinion on the matter can be settled at the Presidential Council of the alliance and Muafakat Nasional Main Committee.

“Negotiations (among PN components) will be held in the near future…the negotiation process will take time but we are confident it (issue) can be settled amicably.

“In principle, we will remain in states where the respective parties are dominant,” he told reporters after launching the Johor PAS election machinery here last night.

He was commenting on a news portal report yesterday that some Umno leaders would not agree to “surrendering” Kedah and Terengganu to PAS in GE15.

This is because these Umno leaders felt that the party still has its strengths in these two states and Umno’s failure in GE14 was caused by three-cornered fights.

Tuan Ibrahim, who is also Environment and Water Minister, said he regarded this as the personal view of certain Umno leaders and thus would not be a problem to PAS.

Asked on preparations for GE15, he said PAS is prepared for it and is intensifying efforts to boost its membership in all states.

“Judging by the cooperation among PAS and Umno as well as other (component) parties, we are confident of winning more. If we could win when Umno and PAS contested on their own previously, we are confident of doing even better with this alliance,” he added. – Bernama