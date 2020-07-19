PM never said govt would recognise UEC, says PMO

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had never said that the government would recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) at his recent meeting with leaders of the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Hua Zhong), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said today.

“With regard to the issue of recognition for UEC raised at the meeting between the Hua Zhong leadership and the prime minister on July 16, 2020, we wish to clarify that the prime minister did not say the government would recognise UEC,” PMO said in a statement.

According to the statement, the prime minister instead said UEC had gained partial recognition when the government previously accepted UEC holders for a teaching degree programme (PISMP) specialising in the Chinese language at Institut Pendidikan Guru Malaysia (IPGM).

It said the government had in 2012 accepted UEC holders for the PISMP programme in Chinese language on condition that they passed the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and obtained at least a credit in Bahasa Melayu.

“The prime minister also stressed that UEC should follow the National Education Policy if it is seeking a resolution of the matter by the government in the future,” the statement added.

News reports said Hua Zhong claimed that Muhyiddin had expressed his hope that one day the government would recognise UEC.

It claimed that Muhyiddin said this at their meeting at the Parliament building a few days ago. – Bernama