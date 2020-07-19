Sarawak steps up with SEAC

Times are tough. Malaysia is dragged by an economic sloth in the form of rising unemployment rates, dipping economic indicators and an overall sluggish consumer sentiment.

Sarawak itself is also reeling from the economic impacts of the pandemic, both directly and indirectly.

To combat this unusual precedence, the state government formed a Sarawak Economic Action Council (SEAC) to facilitate its post Covid-19 exit economic strategy up to 2030.

According to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, the state government had reviewed its development strategies under the 12th Malaysia Plan to recover from severe economic impact due to Covid-19 in a bid to remain resilient.

“The impacts brought by the pandemic has resulted in the creation and emergence of ‘new norms’ globally and we would not be able to do ‘business as usual’ anymore,” Abang Johari said in announcing the SEAC in May.

“This is the scenario that we have never experienced before and would require us to exercise a new way of doing things now and in the future.

“Therefore, we have reviewed our development strategies under the 12th Malaysia Plan to recover from severe economic impact due to Covid-19 so as to remain resilient, adapting to ‘new normal’ and promote future economic growth and development.”

By the year 2030, Abang Johari believes that Sarawak’s major economic major sector will be fully developed based on two core principles: digital economy and environmental sustainability.

The state government will intensify its Digital Economy Agenda across all sectors of Sarawak’s economy while a sustainable environment will feature prominently in the state’s future development plan.

The two core principles consisted of 10 key propositions which included Data Centre and Innovation, Mining, High Productivity Commercial Agriculture and Commodity Sector, High Value Downstream Manufacturing, Re-greening Sarawak through Aggressive Industrial Forest Plantations, Beyond Leisure Tourism, Quality Social Services for the People, Renewable Energy and Aligning Education and Human Capital for the Future.

Going in the right flow

On the state’s major economic major sector being fully developed based on the aforementioned two core principles, Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) president Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg opined that it is a move in the right direction.

“It’s good to have the post Covid-19 plan, at least we in the private sector know what the government is planning to do until 2030,” Abdul Karim said.

“Even though these require injection of funds that may not be so much of an issue, the government should be able to fund them.

“Most importantly, for us to really make sure that the economy is growing even though the scenario is not so good now I think Sarawak has the advantages because we have the resources, manpower, to generate the economy.

“I believe the close collaboration between the government and the private sector and input from academicians will give new ideas on how we move forward,” he said.

He also said that after Covid-19 there will be ‘new normals’ and different approaches to do things.

“We are fortunate because the state has brought about the digital transformation early,” he said.

“Our young people will be able to produce new and creative ideas because the future business is based on creativity, and we need to continue with our infrastructure development.

“At the same time, we are developing our human resources by way of up-skilling and giving necessary trainings that are in line with the new technology, and new way of doing things.”

To recap, SEAC held its first meeting on June 25 and highlighted on the 14 economic sectors and enablers that will be focused on. These are commercial agriculture, manufacturing, agro commodities, mining, services, forestry, renewable energy, tourism, basic infrastructure, digital transformation, education and human capital development, transport, innovation and utilities.

The economic council is made up of four sub-councils, namely Data Centre Innovation to be led by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Commercial Agriculture, Human Capital and Services led by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah; Basic Infrastructure, Utilities and Transport led by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing; and Resources and Industrial Development led by Awang Tengah.

Eye on data centre and innovation

One of the state’s key goals is to increase the capacity of its data centre and innovation, dubbed ‘The New Oil’, to cater for the ever increasing demands across all economic sectors domestically as well as internationally.

“The enhanced capacity will be further supported by ever growing need of digital services such as Digital ID, Digital Wallet, BigData, Blockchain, Fintech, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence.

“Our data centre and innovation will be environmentally sustainable as it consumes renewable energy. Big Data will be the new oil of our economy,” Abang Johari said.

During the Malaysia Productivity Corporation’s (MPC) Post Covid-19: Sarawak The New Normal Webinar, Abang Johari remarked that Sarawak was very fortunate to have started its awareness of digitalisation three years ago when it first organised the Sarawak International Digital Economic Conference (IDECS).

“Although initially, the people were skeptical but nowadays Sarawakians are getting more aware on the importance of technology as it is changing the way transactions are made particularly in terms of e-commerce,” he said.

During a separate event, Awang Tengah also commented that Sarawakians by now had realised the importance of digital economy after going through the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and the slowing down of economic activities caused by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He noted that as a result, it was inevitable for businesses in the state, as well as the Sarawakian public, to embrace and adapt the digital technologies available today.

He further noted that this was not just to restore the economy post-Covid-19, but also so that the state’s economy would be able to compete, develop and remain relevant in today’s global business landscape.

“The usefulness of digital economy has been proven during the MCO, where many people made use of digital technologies to go about their daily lives as well as businesses,” Awang Tengah said during Astro’s talk show, Agenda Awani.

“This should not just be at that. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and businesses must adapt to the current technologies for the Industrial Revolution (IR) 4.0 so that they would be able to compete and remain relevant in today’s business landscape.”

More efforts for mining needed

Mining remains a key priority for Sarawak, according to Abang Johari, who said that the Sarawak government will emphasise on the sector as the state has abundant minerals and natural resources such as oil, gas, coal, silica sands, limestones and others as new sources of revenue.

“Our mining sector, particularly the oil and gas (O&G) sector will utilise our Data Centre and Innovation to enhance its resources planning and deployment in place of conventional method.

“This will increase productivity and efficiency, and global good practices can be adopted by other mining sectors.

“The mining sector will be a new source of our revenue.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the state government is going ahead to give Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) the right to O&G prospecting and production in onshore areas in northern Sarawak.

According to Abang Johari in February, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development was in the process of issuing the licence to Petros for onshore mining.

Abang Johari said for a start, the onshore mining licence will cover Limbang, Miri and Baram areas in northern region,

“This licence issuance is under our own Oil Mining Ordinance (1958),” he said.

Abang Johari, however, said no prospective partner for exploration and mining activities by Petros has been identified so far.

To recap, Petros was set up in 2018 by the state government to spearhead Sarawak’s participation in the O&G sector and to be a major revenue contributor to the state through active participation in the development and utilisation of gas and natural gas resources in Sarawak.

In the latest update over the state government’s ongoing negotiations with Petronas and the federal government, Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali stated that the negotiations are purely commercial in nature.

“We are now negotiating to reclaim regulatory role in oil mining, increase share of revenues from oil and gas produced in Sarawak, greater investment opportunities in downstream activities by Sarawak government and Petros, more opportunities for Sarawakian companies in oil and gas industry plus greater and more secured supply of gas for industrial and commercial purposes to boost our industries,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Petroleum Contractors Association (SPCA) is urging national oil company Petronas to award more Sarawak O&G jobs to Sarawakian contractors.

Its pro tem president, Dato Rahman Lariwoo, said since Sarawak was the first state in Malaysia to produce O&G, it was only right that Petronas appoint more Sarawak O&G contractors and players to be involved.

SPCA vice-president I Jamel Ibrahim noted that according to Petronas’ current policy, at least 30 per cent of O&G jobs in Sarawak were awarded to local Sarawak contractors.

However, he said that was not enough, considering there were over 400 Sarawakian O&G contractors registered with Petronas.

He also argued that while other oil producing states in the country could have up to 80 per cent involvement in the industry, the same should be awarded to Sarawak, the first oil producing state in the country.

He added that SPCA will work closely with the Sarawak government, Petros and other industry players in the state to ensure the growth of the industry in Sarawak and more involvement of Sarawakian contractors in the field.



More push needed for sunset industries

However, problems arise in certain mining subsebments. Take silica sands, for example, whereby more effort is needed to revive the dying industry in Sarawak.

According to an industry source who declined to be named for privacy concerns, said the company has been hampered by the cost of extractions of silica sands, along with increasing royalty payment and export quota limitation by the state government.

As such, members of the private silica sands sector are hopeful of the state government’s plans to stimulate the state economy, one of which includes emphasis on the mining sector.

“This includes having better and conducive policies in place to spur the local mining sector,” the insider said.

The local insider highlighted that there is limited amount of recoverable silica sand reserve and viewed that it is “a dying industry” unless the state government changes its policy to fully support the industry including on timely approval of quota amongst others such as approved permits (APs) and renewal of licenses.

The player also quoted a internal report by the private sector citing information that the remaining silica sand are scattered all over Sarawak in the hinterland.

The report revealed that there are small pockets in over a vast majority of Samalaju SCORE area, in Kuching, Lundu and Sematan areas where public infrastructures, housing projects and oil palm plantation had overtaken the majority of the area.

“The cost of extraction coupled with its scattered, diverse and thin layers of occurrences resulting in high transportation cost will far outweigh the selling price of the silica sand as it would be non-economically viable to compensate the land owners on which oil palm estates have been planted on, housing that have been developed or areas with silica sand reserve where roads have been constructed,” the group said.

The local silica sand player, which has been dependent on the market outside of Sarawak, also commented on the increasing royalty payment and export quota limitation has left it practically non-competitive in the industry, especially when it is competing with other global players.

“The sad reality is the industry, that is already suffering due to increasing royalty payment and export quota limit, will not see any restrictions lifted due to non-conducive policies implemented by the state.

“The previous imposition of overnight government ban without prior notice with a slab on export quota limit of 20 per cent in October 2017 destroyed the silica sand industry export market and created a loss of over 200 jobs immediately over the next one and a half years.

“Even though the government had reinstated the export quota after numerous appeals from the private sector, the silica export market had been destroyed with customers losing total confidence in government policy and looking to other Asia Pacific countries for supplies.”

Struggling to stay in operations

However, the group shared with BizHive that the reinstated export quota had expired in January 2020 and to date, it has yet to receive approval from the state government for this year’s export quota.

Since the 2017 export quota limit, the industry player said it has been struggling to capture back its export market, which has proved difficult given that the buyers have found other suppliers from other countries.

“The export limit and increased royalty rates is oppressive, arbitrary and goes against the economic goals in prioritising Sarawak resources in the mining sector.”

On the myriads of challenges faced by players in the silica sand industry, the local player highlighted that these included having a downstream operation comprising of value-added product manufacturing plant.

“These challenges included amongst others, the lack of investors, limited funding, high costs of overhead including the unavailability of the requisite electrical power in Sarawak to sustain such an industry.

“These challenges still act as an impediment until today to achieving any meaningful progress, more so with the present economic slowdown in Malaysia and globally.”

On that note, the group hopes to work with the government to do joint development studies on the downstream processing, particularly the feasibility of setting up the downstream processing industry such as glass and related products.

Commercial agriculture and commodities

Another key node for the SEAC is agriculture. On this, the Chief Minister cited that focus would be given on commercialisation and modernisation leveraging on the latest technology and Artificial Intelligence to intensify and improve productivity while a New business model will be introduced to increase productions and productivity.

He explained that increasing productivity in agriculture and commodity sector is key to this effort.

“New innovations especially precision farming with the application of Internet of Things (IoT) as well as latest research and development applications will be intensified.”

In one of the latest updates on the sector, Uggah has revealed that the concept of agriculture stations in Sarawak will be reviewed. This is to ensure they remain relevant and in sync with the state’s objective to modernise the sector.

During the recent visit to the Sungai Sebiew Agriculture Training Centre, Uggah said there was now the need for such centres to have bigger land of at least 40 hectares.

“We want them to have demonstration areas to introduce modern farming methods,” he added. “Now, many such centres have small land which cannot effectively serve their purpose.”

Uggah also said his ministry had planned to build up its pool of experts in various fields like durian cultivation and tree maintenance. He added his ministry would also review its agriculture extension programme.

“To me, the programme is still very important – to impart knowledge and advices and provide training to our farmers. Such programmes seemed to take a backseat now. In advanced agricultural countries like Taiwan and Thailand, they are still very important.”

Uggah also revealed that while the past focus had been on own consumption farming or subsistence farming, the emphasis now is on modern commercial farming.

“We want to mobilise the smallholders. We want to plant and breed more so that we can export and not be importer all the time. I know this is going to be very challenging and I need all the assistance and feedback from all elected representatives.”

He noted that when the state’s farmers could produce in great quantity for sale, they could have better income.

Other plans included developing a Permanent Food Production (PFP) Park at the Agriculture Training Centre, Sungai Sebiew.

Uggah said PFP Park will be developed with a better and orderly approach and is expected to be a modern agricultural park, similar to Rampangi PFP Park in Kuching and Sungai Baji in Sarikei.

He highlighted that Bintulu has the potential to become a food producer in the state, particularly for vegetables due to high demand and wider market for the commodity.

“We all know that PFP Park is one of the government’s long-term programmes to create more permanent crop production zones in the future,” he said.

Uggah said this programme, among others, will be a pioneer platform for entrepreneurs and agricultural enthusiasts to venture into food production to meet the needs of the people in the country and Sarawak.

Efforts to rejuvenate tourism

Sarawak’s tourism sector has undoubtedly taken a hit since the start of MCO but with the reopening of domestic tourism, several strategies have been identified in order to help the state’s tourism, arts and crafts industry to recover.

According to Abang Johari, post Covid-19, the tourism industry will take a longer time to jump start.

“As such, great effort will be initiated to build up tourists’ confidence and airlines to resume their operation,” he said.

“We will intensify our efforts to develop this sector through product developments, and key initiatives would include diversification into other tourism products beyond leisure tourism (for example, medical, sports, education and other homegrown events.

“Sarawak’s natural endowments such as resorts, caves, natural lakes, national parks, rivers and mountains will be given added emphasis for tourism activities.”

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah highlighted that Sarawak would continue with the ‘Visit Sarawak Campaign’ focusing on strengthening the ‘More to Discover in Sarawak’ brand and also promoting the five key themes of Sarawak’s unique tourism experience – namely culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals (CANFF).

He said a new post-Covid-19 campaign, taglined ‘Rediscover Yourself in Sarawak; was being planned to reach out to the domestic market i.e. intra-state and inter-state travels, and also to help traveller embrace the new norms.

“With the reopening of domestic tourism, several strategies have also been identified in order to help the state’s tourism, arts and crafts industry to recover,” he said last month.

The strategies are focused on building confidence among travellers to come to Sarawak post-Covid-19, assisting tourism players with the RM1 million Visitors Incentive Package (VIP), running up-skilling and capacity-building programmes for the tourism industry players, diversifying tourism to go beyond leisure.

It also includes leveraging on e-commerce platforms, developing and upgrading tourism products, preparing the tourism industry players’ digital capacity through the allocation of the RM250,000 Sarawak Tourism Online Ecosystem Fund, supporting the business event planners by initiating the RM1 million Incentivised Package and Business Events Development Programme, enhancing air, sea and land connectivity and accessibility, and also establishing training centres specialised in arts and handicrafts.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim added that programmes and activities planned by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Sarawak Tourism Board for the remainder of the year would be reevaluated on which will still go on, or held in a smaller scale to ensure there is still some attraction for tourists.

On tourism arrival target for this year, Abdul Karim said that it was set at five million but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the numbers dropped starting February to May, especially when there were no flights allowed.

That said, he revealed January did record a 17 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. To note, Sarawak had achieved commendable results last year, registering visitors arrival that was 5.22 per cent higher than the figure in 2018.

Abdul Karim also revealed that the key priority for all in this sector was to support the government’s measures to keep its people safe and to support the tourism businesses and partners during these challenging times.

“If not for the Covid-19 pandemic, Sarawak should be able to achieve its target because it has the right ingredients to attract more visitors,” Abdul Karim said.