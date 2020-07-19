Six-decade wait for potable water to end soon

KUCHING: The implementation of a rural water supply project in Telaga Air is more than just great news for the people of Kampung Sibu Laut and Kampung Sungai Aur, who have been waiting for over six decades to have clean and treated water supply connected to their houses.

Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said works on Zone 1 reticulation system has been on-going since it started in February this year.

According to him, the RM4 million project cost is funded using allocation from the federal Ministry of Rural Development, with the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) being appointed as the implementing agency.

“The existing water supply for the 200-odd residents of Kampung Sibu Laut and Kampung Sungai Aur in Telaga Air is sourced from rainwater and water tanks,” he said at the launch of the project at Esplanade Telaga Air near here yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is Pantai Damai assemblyman, said the works should reach completion in the second quarter of next year.

“So upon the completion of this project, it should resolve water issues affecting these two villages and also help to narrow the development gap between the urban and rural areas,” he said.

Elaborating on the project, Dr Abdul Rahman said it would involve the usage of high density polyethylene (HDP) and submarine pipes.

“The pipe-laying works involve the HDP pipes stretching up to 6km, the submarine pipes across Sungai Sibu Laut to Kampung Sungai Aur, and also the construction of an inline booster pumping station for Kampung Sungai Aur.”

Moreover, Dr Abdul Rahman expressed his hope for the villagers to render full cooperation to the contractor conducting the works.

Adding on, he said implementing projects meant to supply clean and treated water across Sarawak had always been a challenging feat due to the mountainous terrains in the interior pockets of the state.

“However, the state government remains committed to ensuring that all Sarawakians, be they in urban or rural areas, would be able to enjoy clean and treated water by 2025,” said Dr Abdul Rahman.

Deputy Minister of Rural Development II Datuk Henry Sum Agong was also present at the event yesterday.