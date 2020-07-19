The Market Outlook for 3Q Season

The lockdown in Malaysia and Singapore started sometime in early April as all regional businesses came to a standstill. This was also the first time in my life I started to produce YouTube videos under the account DWchannel2020 and did several separate live webinars on investment and financial market opportunities shortly within those two months.

During those webinars, I reiterated many times that after the swift recovery, we should expect the next stock market fall after mid-July. The reason is simply the release of GDP data in the second quarter (2Q) season for all countries during this time. Ironically, we have not expected any good news or significant growth in the Euro-American regions as well as the most parts of Asia since the 2Q season delivered the hardest impact to economic disruption.

On July 16, China reported its GDP growing 3.2 per cent in 2Q on a year-on-year basis. Obviously, China is the first country to blow the whistle on the pandemic outbreak and also the most efficient country to control the spread of this crisis.

Hence, there is no surprise on this small growth instead of sharp fall. Moving into end-July to August, we should be expecting the GDP data of US and European Union to be negative in double digits and might even fall below consensus.

While we are waiting for Malaysia to release the GDP for 2Q, Singapore has plunged 12.6 per cent in the same period on a yearly comparison – this has not been seen before.

In fact, the World Bank has envisioned the global GDP in 2020 to be negative 5.1 per cent while International Monetary Fund forecasted a three per cent fall, subject to further revision towards the year-end.

Now, the question is what we should do during this current 3Q season when uncertainty runs amok in the global markets. Looking at the situation, the US market may take another correction before we move into the final quarter.

Judging from the egregious and narcissistic behavior of the US president, there could be another bull run by his supporters in 4Q season in order to support his voting campaign.

Hence, investors should learn to time their trading and investment plans accordingly to their risk control strategy.

During this random volatility in global stock markets amid many businesses declaring bankruptcies and mergers, we reckon that gold and silver will continue to find their ways to higher grounds as a safehaven and hedging to the flamboyant US dollar. We hope this tip is useful to you.

Dar Wong is a professional in financial market for 30 years. The expression is solely at his own. He can be reached at [email protected]