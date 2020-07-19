Uggah: NCR land ownership recognised under Section 6 of Sarawak Land Code

KUCHING: The Native Customary Rights (NCR) and its ownership are recognised under Section 6 of Sarawak Land Code, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

The Bukit Saban assemblyman reiterated that if such land is needed for any development purposes, the owners will be compensated fairly.

“It is ludicrous and pathetic that some people are still saying otherwise. They are slandering the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government to suit their own agenda,” he said this after presenting RM474,000 in compensation to 27 recipients whose land was affected by a road project in Ulu Bayor in Debak, Betong today.

Earlier, he witnessed a ‘miring’ ceremony performed by longhouse chiefs in conjunction with the commencement of work to construct the 7.4-kilometre-long Penom/Ulu Bayor/Danau/ Betong Road Phase 1, costing RM9.9million.

Meanwhile, Uggah advised the longhouse folks now benefitting from treated water supply to not do away with their old gravity-feed water system.

He added that they can always rely on the system should they experience piped water supply interruptions.

“Seek help from your elected representatives for the maintenance,” he said.

Among those attended the event were political secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Richard Rapu, the Betong Division resident Friday Belik and Public Works Department (JKR) divisional engineer Chiresley Francis Kureng.