Wan Junaidi: Outcome of S’wak govt, Petronas’ discussion on O&G sales tax issue to be made known in Sept

KUCHING: The outcome of the discussion between the Sarawak government and national oil company Petronas and the oil and gas (O&G) sales tax issue will be made known some time in September, said Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Wan Junaidi, who is Santubong MP, said the outcome will be announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg or Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after a cabinet meeting.

He said the discussion between the Sarawak government and Petronas has been fruitful.

“We have to wait for the announcement by the Chief Minister of Sarawak or the Prime Minister as there are positive results after the discussion from both sides, and they probably will announce it in September,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, elaborating on his statement yesterday regarding Sarawak’s fight to have one-third representation in Parliament, Wan Junaidi said this notion was not clearly stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Malaysia Act 1963.

“Even though it was mentioned in the Cobbold Commission Report and Inter-Governmental Report, and was reflected in the the composition of parliamentary members in the year 1963 to 1965, when Singapore exited the Federation of Malaysia, the vacancy of 15 seats were given only to Peninsular Malaysia, not to Sarawak and Sabah.

“That is why we can see now that the parliamentary seating of Sarawak and Sabah is less than one-third in the Dewan Rakyat,” he explained.

Wan Junaidi said he agrees that the allocation of seats to be revised and to be acted upon now because there are parliamentary constituencies in Sarawak that are too big such as the Baram Parliamentary constituency, which is bigger than the state of Pahang.

“For this type of parliamentary seat and location, we should consider that more representatives are elected to represent the people in the parliament.

“A review on this matter should be done in the future,” he said.