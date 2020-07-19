Wee: PM Muhyiddin sees no reason for UEC issue not to be solved

KUCHING: A committee member of the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Hua Zhong) said today that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s response at a recent meeting was positive and the Prime Minister said he saw no reason for the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) issue not to be solved.

Dato Richard Wee, who is president of Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA), said leaders of Hua Zhong were happy with the response of the prime minister, who did not totally reject the recognition of UEC.

“The prime minister’s response was positive enough for us to feel that there is a chance (for UEC to be recognised). He said there was no reason for this (UEC) issue not to be solved,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post here.

He was commenting on a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), which clarified that Muhyiddin had never said the government would recognise UEC at his recent meeting with leaders of Hua Zhong.

“With regard to the issue of recognition for UEC raised at the meeting between the Hua Zhong leadership and the prime minister on July 16, 2020, we wish to clarify that the prime minister did not say the government would recognise UEC,” read the PMO statement.

Wee expressed confidence that the issue of UEC recognition would eventually be solved but before they came to this, some other aspects such as amendments to the current syllabus might have to be considered.

“We feel that for him (Muhyiddin) to say such a thing (there is no reason for this UEC issue not to be solved) is positive rather than a total rejection.”

He said the prime minister also mentioned that further discussions needed to be held in order to solve the UEC issue.

“He (Muhyiddin) also mentioned that in 2012, during (former prime minister Datuk Seri) Najib’s (Tun Razak) time, leaders of Dong Zong (The Association of United Chinese School Committees) were tough,” said Wee.

He added the prime minister did say that they had to look into adding the Malaysian context into the history subject and placing emphasis on Bahasa Malaysia (BM) of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

He said former Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government did not solve the UEC issue as promised during its nearly two-year in power.

“The recognition of UEC is one of their promises but they could not deliver.”

In Sarawak, Wee, who is also chairman of the Board of Management for Kuching Chung Hua Middle Schools No.1, 3 and 4, said former chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem had recognised UEC, allowing UEC holders to join the state civil services.

He stressed that not only did Adenan recognise the credentials held by students of Chinese independent schools but he also allocated annual grant to these schools.

“And the Chinese independent schools in Sarawak got RM9 million this year. As far as Chinese education is concerned, the Sarawak government is doing over and above, and it fulfills its promises,” Wee added.

Adenan, who passed away on Jan 11, 2017, first announced a RM3 million grant in 2014 for the 14 Chinese independent schools in Sarawak.

He pledged to increase RM1 million every year and this good policy was carried on by his successor Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who was sworn in as the sixth chief minister on Jan 13, 2017.