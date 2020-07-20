25 schools in Padawan to have school sessions postponed to Aug 3 – SDMC

KUCHING: The state has identified another 25 schools in Padawan district to postpone its school session to Aug 3, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the committee had received a number of appeals from elected representatives and the public over the past two days for authorities to consider postponing the reopening of schools in Padawan district.

“We discussed and deliberated on this today and under the advice of the State Health Department, National Security Council Sarawak) and mutual agreement between all parties including representatives from the Ministry of Education (State Education Department) have decided to postpone the reopening of schools for two secondary schools and 23 primary schools in Padawan district to Aug 3,” he told reporters at the state’s Covid-19 press conference here today.

The 25 schools are SJK(C) Chung Hua Batu 15, SK Paya Mebi, SK Semenggok, SK Bengoh, SK Emperoh Jambu, SK George, SK Landeh, SK Patung, SK Puruh Karu, SK Siburan Batu, SK Sitang Petag, SK St Alban Duras, SK St Augustine, SK St Francis Xavier Seratau, SK St Gile, SK St Gregory, SK St James Quop, SK St Patrick, SK St Paul, SK Taba Sait, SK St Peter, SK St Elizabeth, SJK(C) Beratok, SMK Siburan and SMK Penrissen.

Uggah added that for preschools, Form 5 and Upper Form 6 classes, school sessions were to continue as usual.

Last week, it was announced that 138 primary and secondary schools in three districts comprising 87 in Kuching, 48 in Padawan and three in Samarahan would have their classes postponed to Aug 3 due to the recent development in the local transmission Covid-19 cases.