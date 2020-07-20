Canon’s latest EOS 850D features unique intuitive technology

KUCHING: Canon’s brand new EOS 850D is powered with advanced technology such as Dual Pixel CMOS AF, EOS Intelligent Tracking and Recognition Auto Focus (iTR AF) for face detection and 4K video recording for crisp and smooth footage.

The EOS 850D is the ideal camera for those looking to step up from smartphone photography or those looking to upgrade to a DSLR, offering great versatility of use across genres.

“Reaffirming Canon’s commitment to the photography industry, the EOS 850D is an affordable camera that combines many advanced features of a DSLR and packed into a compact body. It pushes creative boundaries whilst at the same time, serves as the perfect camera for those looking to shoot in their daily lives,” said Canon Marketing Malaysia Imaging Communication Products Division head Albert Mah, in a press statement.

The EOS 850D weighs approximately 515g and comes with a 24.1-megapixel APS-C size CMOS sensor and DIGIC 8 imaging processor for superior image quality. With an improved max ISO performance to 25,600 for still images and expandable to 51,200, the EOS 850D possesses low-light capability and is perfect for shooting at night and in dark places.

It also comes with an optical viewfinder that is equipped with excellent shooting performance and controls.

During viewfinder shooting of up to 7fps, users will not experience any time lag, and with all cross-type 45 point AF, a wider area can be covered to allow flexibility in composing and tracking.

With EOS iTR AF, subject tracking performance will be enhanced through a face detection function, which enables users to detect faces even in environments where skin colour detection is lost against the background.

It is made possible with information from the 220,000-pixel RGB+IR metering sensor.During Live View shooting, Dual Pixel CMOS AF on the EOS 850D makes it possible to achieve high-speed AF.

When the EOS 850D is paired with a compatible lens, AF is possible in an approximately 88 per cent horizontal by 100 vertical area, allowing more freedom in composition.

With free composition, users are able to achieve fast and comfortable Live View shooting with the EOS 850D. Since the EOS 850D can specify any position from a maximum of 3,975 AF positions, it is possible to move the AF point smoothly, making it easier to pinpoint AF on the subject and focus as desired.

Additionally, Eye Detection AF is also available on the EOS 850D, enabling the camera to automatically focus on the eyes of the human subject and allowing the user to focus on capturing natural expressions while ensuring a sharp focus, even when the subject is in motion.

Operation-wise, the new Quick Control Dial allows for easy setting changes and image search. Located in positions on the camera body that can be easily accessed, users can quickly change camera settings by simply turning the dials.

The new AF-ON button on the back of the EOS 850D allows users to operate autofocus separately. When shooting a moving subject, pressing the AF-ON button allows the camera to keep tracking the subject with AI Servo AF and the shutter release button allows the user to concentrate on timing their shots perfectly and not miss out on crucial moments.

On top of its advanced features for stills, the EOS 850D is able to record 4K UHD video in 23.98p/25p format for a cinematic feel and Full HD video in 59.94p/50p format.

The three-inch 1.04 million-dot Vari-angle touch panel LCD monitor also makes it easy to shoot video from high or low angles.

Users can expect seamless connectivity with Wi-Fi available on the camera for easy transfer of images

to smartphones and laptops.

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) is also available for remote shooting with smartphones through the Canon Camera Connect app.

The EOS 850D is now available in Malaysia.

Technical Specifications

AF point selection: Automatic selection, Manual selection

Built-in flash: Yes

Digital zoom: Approximately 3x to 10x (movie only)

Dimensions (excluding protrusions): 131.0 × 102.6 × 76.2mm (approximately)

Effective pixels: 24.1 (Megapixels)

Eye detection AF: Live view one-shot AF, servo AF, movie servo AF

Image stabliser: In-body five-axis electronic image stabilisation (movie only)

LCD monitor: 3.0 inch

Processor type: DIGIC 8

Standard power supply: Battery Pack LP-E17