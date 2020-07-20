Cholera cases in Sabah doubled in three weeks

KOTA KINABALU: Cholera cases in Sabah have increased sharply to 43 yesterday, double the number recorded early this month.

State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister, Datuk Frankie Poon Min Fung said only 21 cases were recorded from January until July 1.

“The rise in cases was mainly due to waterborne infection and contaminated food.

“Although cholera can be cured, serious cases that are not given immediate treatment could lead to death,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Poon said among other causes of the disease were consumption of uncooked or raw food and not cleaning the cooking utensils using treated water.

“It is therefore important that we take the necessary preventive measures to safeguard ourselves and family by drinking boiled or bottled water, washing hands with soap before eating or handling food and after going to the toilet.

“Also, ensure seafood and meat are properly cooked,” he added. – Bernama