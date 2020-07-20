Construction of Serian ILP expected to be completed on Dec 14 next year

KUCHING: The construction of the Serian Industrial Training Institute (ILP) is expected to be completed on December 14 next year.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan said the progress of the construction was presently at 12.06 per cent compared to the target 32.2 per cent, but due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) construction had to be halted, which contributed to about 19.6 per cent delay.

“Construction on the Serian ILP commenced on May 12 subject to construction standard operating procedures (SOP). Apart from the MCO, the contractor also had to remove utility lines located in the construction sites which further contributed to the delay of the project.

“The ministry has instructed the contractor to rearrange its work programme for the resumption of the project.

“The contractor also has submitted an application for an Extension of Time (EOT) to the ministry,” he said during a parliament sitting this morning.

Earlier, Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem had asked on the status and progress of the Serian ILP project, which began construction on April 26, 2018.

The project was initially scheduled to be completed by February next year.

The proposed Serial ILP is being built on 56.76 acres of land located at Bukar Sadong in Kampung Tunggak, Serian and would be able to house 600 trainees at one time.

The project involves the building of five training workshop blocks, an administration building, a boarding house, living quarters, a surau and sporting facilities.