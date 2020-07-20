Monday, July 20
Crash at Mukah-Selangau Road leaves motorcyclist dead

Passers-by gather around the site of the crash.

SIBU: A man was killed in an accident at KM11 of Mukah-Selangau Road here yesterday.

According to Fire and Rescue Department Sarawak operations centre, four firefighters from the Selangau station were despatched to the scene after it received a distress call at 1.39pm.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters discovered that the crash involved a motorcycle and a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle.

“The motorcyclist was a 46-year-old man from a nearby longhouse, while the 4WD occupants were a man and his wife,” the centre said in a statement.

Paramedics from Sibu Hospital, who arrived at the scene later, pronounced the motorcyclist dead on-site.

“The body had been handed over to the police, to be taken to Mukah Hospital,” it said, adding that the couple on the 4WD sustained minor injuries from the crash.

