Dept foils illegal rock-quarrying attempt in Betong

KUCHING: The enforcement unit of the Land and Survey Department thwarted an illegal rock-quarrying activity that took place at a roadside area in Betong last Saturday.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the department said three units of heavy machinery including an excavator, were involved in the operation, which was conducted without prior approval from the relevant authorities.

“All the heavy machinery units were confiscated from the site to be used as evidence. The illegal activity was detected through initial surveillance and patrols carried out earlier.

“The case is being investigated under Section 32A of the Sarawak Land Code (Chapter 81),” it

said.

The department also reminded those wishing to undertake dredging and rock-quarrying activities to refer to the nearest Land and Survey offices, so as to avoid any enforcement action taken against them.

“We also call upon the public to channel any information about such illegal activities to the department by contacting our headquarters via 082-444 111, or Talikhidmat Sarawak on 082-555 999,” it added.

Alternatively, seek Land and Survey Department on www.talikhidmat.sarawak.gov.my to source for more information.