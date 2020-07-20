Domestic fuel prices for 2020 to fall below 2019 average price

KUCHING: Domestic fuel prices for 2020 is expected to fall below 2019 average price, analysts project, with retail RON95 price is to linger around RM1.60 to RM1.90 per litre for the rest of the year.

According to the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research), domestic fuel prices, which currently follow the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) is expected to remain below the 2019 average price of RM2.06 per litre in tandem with a weak global Brent crude price outlook.

“This would weigh on the inflationary pressure amid lacklustre demand and lingering uncertainties over the Covid-19 pandemic,” Kenanga Research said.

The research arm recapped that year-to-date, the average domestic fuel price of RON95 has dropped by 19.9 per cent year on year (y-o-y) to RM1.65 per litre, compared to -6.6 per cent in 2019, on the impact brought by the Covid-19 and oil price crash.

“Based on our estimation, the domestic retail RON95 price is expected to linger around RM1.60 to RM1.90 per litre for the rest of the year if Brent crude price trades steadily at US$40 to US$45 per barrel.

“Overall, the domestic retail fuel price of RON95 remains as one of the lowest in the region, ranked globally at 10, thanks largely to the government’s fuel subsidy program. Though price varies between wealthy countries and oil-exporting nations, Malaysians relatively enjoy cheaper fuel prices compared to its neighbours.”

That said, Kenanga Research believed the government may need to fully abolish its fuel subsidy programme in the near term and channel the savings for its fiscal stimulus packages and development spending.

“According to the 2020 Budget, the government allocated RM24.2 billion on subsidies and social assistance, an increase of 2.5 per cent from RM23.6 billion in 2019.

“Nonetheless, there is no clear breakdown of how the subsidy budget will be spent.”

However, Kenanga Research estimated about 57 per cent of the total subsidy would likely be channeled towards fuel subsidy based on the average ten-year trend.

While the much-awaited albeit controversial Targeted Fuel Subsidy (PSP) scheme for the Bottom 40 per cent (B40) and Middle 40 per cent (M40) group has been delayed or probably cancelled, the research arm expected that the current administration should instead opt for a cash transfer programme to the needy in the future, which is more effective and targeted.

“Removing the hefty fuel subsidy bill, amid an environment of weak oil prices, would provide additional fiscal space for the government to finance its economic stimulus, limit its debt borrowing as well as reduce leakages.”

Overall, Kenanga Research projected that headline inflation will turn into deflationary mode, falling by 0.7 per cent y-o-y in 2020, compared to 0.7 per cent in 2019.

The research arm noted that this was on the back of cheaper domestic fuel price and a weak gross domestic product (GDP) growth outlook of -2.9 per cent, compared to to 4.3 per cent in 2019.

“The slump in energy prices and persistent weakness in demand conditions are expected to weigh on inflationary pressure, as reflected in April and May consumer price index (CPI) of -2.9 per cent respectively.

“Going forward, weak consumer confidence amid surging unemployment, low or no income growth, and fears of Covid-19 resurgence may keep inflation very low for an extended period.

“Therefore, the subdued inflation outlook or a deflationary trend would support Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to embark on another 25 bps rate cut at the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting in September, bringing the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) to a new record low of 1.5 per cent.”

The research arm further noted that elevated political risk premium, in particular, rising geopolitical tension between the US and China and to a certain extent the domestic political uncertainty, would provide additional justification for a greater leaning towards monetary easing by the BNM.