Dr Noor Hisham: ‘Either wear your mask properly or remove it completely’

KUCHING: Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah is asking people to stop bringing down their face mask to the chin if they are one of those still doing so.

The Health director-general said people should wear their face masks properly and if they had to remove the mask for any activity, they should remove it completely.

“Either you wear your mask properly or remove it completely,” said Dr Noor Hisham in a Facebook post last night.

The post came with an image enlightening the community on the risks of bringing down the mask to the chin.

According to the image, the chin is an exposed area and if an individual brings down his or her mask to the chin, the inside of the mask will be contaminated.

When the individual decided to bring up the same mask to cover the nose and mouth, those areas wouldbe infected by bacteria or virus or germs.

As such, individuals have been advised to remove their masks completely if they wanted to eat, drink or do any activity where they had to remove the mask.

Dr Noor Hisham’s post was well received by netizens with comments such as “Oh oh. Guilty. Thank you, will observe this more consciously!!” and “Can’t believe we need to be told this. People don’t have common sense anymore”.

Another comment pointed out that MPs in the Parliament were not seen using a face mask when they were debating in the House.

The comment read: “Cuba tgk ya dlm dwan parlimen..mana deorg ltk mask masa berdebat???” (Try to take a look inside the chamber of the Parliament..did they put on mask while debating??)

A number of netizens extended their appreciation to Dr Noor Hisham for the post, one of these appreciative comments read: “Thank you for the reminder…kadangkala lupa (sometimes we forget), Dato”.