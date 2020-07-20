Felcra urged to abolish plantation land devt debts which prevent landowners from reaping dividends

KUCHING: Igan MP Ahmad Johnie Zawawi is urging Felcra Bhd (Felcra) to abolish the plantation land development debts incurred by landowners and joint venture participants which have prevented them from reaping dividends.

He said in a parliament sitting this morning that many land owners and participants in his constituency could not reap the full dividends from their own native customary rights (NCR) land because the dividends were used to pay off the land development debts.

“Many complained that the dividends were too little and not commensurate with the size of their land, and some landowners even have not gotten any dividend since five years ago.

“Felcra’s reasoning was that the land owners still owe them land development costs. Because of that, some landowners even brought the matter to court.

“My question is why is there land development cost even when some of the land have already been plantation land since 25 years ago?

“I suggest Felcra to abolish the land development debts so that these landowners can get their dividends,” said Ahmad.

He also suggested for Felcra to return the land of plantations that are making losses to their respective owners for them to work the land themselves.

In his reply, Minister of Rural Development Abdul Latiff Ahmad said he will meet with Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz tomorrow (July 21) to discuss on that matter, not only concerning Igan parliamentary constituency but also other constituencies as well.

Abdul Latiff also revealed that for the Igan parliamentary constituency, 4,369 hectares of land in Igan, Mukah and Matu districts are being developed by Felcra, involving some 1,280 participants.

“Plantations in Igan and Mukah, where we have been managing for 20 years have made some profits. Productivity there is high with about 21 to 27 metric tonnes per hectare.

“But in Matu, seven made profits while seven made losses. I cannot deny that because the losses are because of several overclaim issues with some ended up in court,” he explained.