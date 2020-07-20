Gov’t considering to make wearing of face masks in public compulsory – PM

KUCHING: The government is considering to make the wearing of face masks in public compulsory, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in his special announcement on the latest developments of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

However, he said that the decision would only be made known at a later date after the details are finalised by the government.

Muhyiddin said he was always monitoring the situation with the pandemic and found it worrying that the country was starting to record two-digit number of cases again lately.

“Even though the numbers are low in our country, I am worried that we have 13 clusters during the RMCO such as the restaurant cluster in Kuala Lumpur and the Stutong cluster (in Kuching). Even more worrying ,we are recording two-digit cases lately.

“This cannot be taken lightly. I believe people do not want another lockdown, and I hope and pray we do not have to reach that level again,” he said in the announcement that was televised live on RTM, Bernama, TV3 and Astro Awani.

Muhyiddin also noted that given positive cases are common among those returning from overseas, the government may also place these people in designated quarantine centres to better control the import cases.

“Law enforcement will also be stepped up, with heavier fines to be imposed on those found violating the laws and regulations,” he said.

Muhyiddin reminded the people that the country’s success in battling Covid-19 depends on everyone.

“It depends on our awareness, our attitude and our practices. The practices under the new normal must be continued.

“Just because the positive cases are lesser, we no longer use face masks. Just wear them,” he advised.

He also stated that every individual, family and community members are frontliners, who must always remind each other to be vigilant as the battle with Covid-19 is not over yet.

“Parents must always remind their children to always wear a face mask when leaving the house. Remind them to take care of social distancing, hand-washing, avoid crowded places and do not shake hands, and so on.

“Remind them every day. It is very important,” he stressed, adding that the same applies to the workplace, village and community at large.

The RMCO came into effect on June 10. Almost all economic sectors were reopened since then, guided by strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). It is expected to end on August 31.