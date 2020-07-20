Israeli police fire water cannons to disperse anti-govt protests

JERUSALEM: Israeli police fired water cannons to disperse anti-government protests attended by thousands on Saturday, as public anger mounts over the handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Demonstrators gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem and at a park in Tel Aviv, voicing frustration over the government’s response to a growing epidemic that has taken a devastating economic toll.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said officers had allowed demonstrations to take place but took action against unauthorised “disturbances,” including road blockages.

Rosenfeld said protesters in Tel Aviv sprayed pepper spray at police, leading to multiple arrests.

With Israel recording more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections a day in recent weeks, the government on Friday announced a broad range of new restrictions.

Shops, markets and other public venues have closed on weekends, while restaurants have been restricted to take away and delivery.

Netanyahu has admitted he reopened the economy too soon through late April and early May, when Israel, a country of about 9 million people, had reduced its daily caseload to a trickle.

In an apparent bid to quell public anger, Netanyahu this week announced plans to send cash to all Israelis — a measure criticised by some experts who said the economy needed targeted assistance, not a nationwide payout.

Beyond the pandemic, some protesters demanded Netanyahu’s resignation over corruption charges filed against him. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing, but has been indicted for accepting improper gifts and seeking to trade favours with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage.

The trial continues in Jerusalem on Sunday. — AFP