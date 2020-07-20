Minister lauds donors, NGOs on having stable blood stock

MIRI: The constant running of blood donation drives by donors and non-profit non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are the contributing factors to stable blood stock in this division, says Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He noted that since the mobile donation centre at the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Training Centre was set up in March 25, the number of donors who came forward had been ‘beyond expectations’.

“Many of those who hesitated to go to Miri Hospital chose to come to the MRC Training Centre.

To date, we have recorded over 1,400 potential donors, with more than 1,200 successful ones, over the span of nearly four months.

“Starting from three times a week to now twice a week, we can safely say that it has been quite successful for Miri, which has over 15,000 registered donors.

“Apart from catering for local usage, the blood stocks are also used to help smaller hospitals outside Miri; hence donors must know that their contributions have saved many lives, even outside of Miri,” said Lee, who is also MRC Miri District vice-chairman, when officiating at the blood donation campaign conducted by the National Association of Malaysian Life Insurance and Financial Advisors (Namlifa) at MRC Training Centre here yesterday.

At the event, Lee represented MRC Miri District in receiving a donation from Namlifa chairwoman Alice Voon.

According to Voon, the donation of RM2,250 was a collection of money from

25 donors, meant to be used to cover the expenses of the event.

“The blood donation is part of our annual events, with the purpose of helping the unfortunate folk and those who are suffering from illnesses and are in dire need of healthy food. The opportunity for us to reach out to the community is so precious and we definitely use it by organising events like this as our way to show the community love and passion,” she said.

Voon also expressed gratitude to Lee for supporting the event by donating rice to successful donors. Also present were MRC Miri District Blood Donor Recruitment Committee deputy chairman Karambir Singh and the event’s organising chairwoman, Chang Len Yin.