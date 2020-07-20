Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with four-wheel-drive in Sibu

SIBU: A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with a four-wheel-drive at Jalan Salim-Stabau here at around 7pm yesterday.

Sibu deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat said the deceased was identified as Riccie Balin from Rumah Joanesse at Pulau Wok Baru in Machan.

“The victim was heading towards Durin Bridge. He entered the opposite lane when overtaking a car before colliding with a four-wheel-drive driven by a 53-year-old housewife,” he said in a statement today.

Collin said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical personnel from Sibu Hospital.

The four-wheel-drive driver only suffered minor injuries, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.