No increase in price for chicken, say Sibu Central Market vendors

SIBU: Chicken vendors at Sibu Central Market have said that there would be no price increase for the chickens they are selling.

One vendor, Chieng Puong Thai, said that there was no change on the price of chickens he was selling, which is RM9 per kilogramme. He noted that the chicken had to be sold at that price due to labour charge.

“We are using manual labour instead of machine. We have to pay for the labour charges for each chicken so that is why the price is much higher,” he said.

Chieng said that business had started to pick up as more sectors were allowed to re-open in June but while business appeared to be back to normal, it had not fully recovered to what it used to be.

“I do not know when it will fully return to normal because these are uncertain times. You see, the virus seems to come back,” he lamented.

He added that today, he could conduct business from around 7am to 5pm compared to during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period. He said that during the MCO period, he would call it a day by noon as the market would be deserted by then.

Meanwhile, another vendor Nur Rahmah Haron added that there was no change on the price of chicken she was selling.

She sells chicken for RM10.50 per kilogramme, adding that the higher price was also due to labour charges.

Nur Rahmah added that business had returned to normal.

“During the MCO, business was really bad. By noon, there is no one at the central market left except for the vendors. Now, I am happy that things are back to normal,” she said.

She said that she would normally operate starting from 5am and call it a day at about 6pm, but during the MCO she would go home by 2pm.