PDRM considers including online scams in crime index

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking at listing commercial crimes including online scams as a category in the crime index.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said said at present the crime is not included in the crime index.

“There are several types of commercial crime such as online scams, this category is not included in the crime index. The PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) is looking at including it so that we can focus on online crimes,” he said during the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Pandan) on the steps taken to tackle online crimes.

Statistics from the Crime Index are key indicators of the situation of crime in the country.

Meanwhile, replying to the original question from Fong Kui Lun (PH-Bukit Bintang) on the crime index, before, during and after the Movement Control Order (MCO), Ismail said the enforcement of the MCO, the Conditional MCO (CMCO) and the Recovery MCO (RMCO) had an effect on the crime situation in the country.

He said the crime index during the MCO period from March 18 until May 3 was 546 case, while during the CMCO from May 4 to June 9, it was 708 cases and from June 10 to June 30 of the RMCO, it was 488 cases.

This brings the total crime index during all MCO phases from March 18 until June 30 to 1,742 cases, he said.

The number of recorded cases showed a drop compared to before the MCO from January until March 17, with 2,225 cases.

Ismail said the control order enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19 was a key factor influencing the increase and drop in crime index throughout the country.

There was an increase in crime during the CMCO, when enforcement of the movement order was relaxed, he said. – Bernama