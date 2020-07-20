RM42 mln approved for treated water supply project in rural Simanggang – Harden

KUCHING: Simanggang assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis has hit out at Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sri Aman chairman Leon Jimat Donald for his baseless allegations against the state government for having no long-term plans for treated water supply project in rural areas there.

Noting that the project was put on hold by former Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government, Harden said the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government through the Ministry of Rural Development had already approved RM42 million for the project, of which the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government had allowed the project to resume.

The project, he added, will benefit 34 longhouses in Ulu Paku and Batu Lintang, Undop in Simanggang.

“Under the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB), the project began on May 27 last year and is expected to finish on Nov 26 this year – but due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), the project is temporarily put on hold,” he said in a statement released yesterday.

Yesterday, Leon Jimat claimed the consumers particularly those in Simanggang raised their concern over the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government’s committment on upgrading the water supply system.

He said there seemed to be no long-term planning in the development of clean water supply to the people in these areas, although the chief minister had announced billions of ringgit in projects for Sarawakians.

In his response, Harden commented that the information received by Leon was not accurate, adding that he was not being attentive to the developments that are currently underway.

“On the implementation of infrastructure development projects in Simanggang constituency, we only add and upgrade existing facilities from time to time and not based on seasons.

“We are thankful to the GPS government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for emphasising on the developments needed by the rakyat as well as taking care of Sarawak’s interest,” he said.