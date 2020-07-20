SDMC: 833 samples taken from 110 construction sites across Sarawak for rT-PCR test

KUCHING: A total of 833 samples have been taken from 110 construction sites across Sarawak for the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rT-PCR) test, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said 83 of the total identified construction sites were in Miri, followed by Bintulu having 16, Sri Aman (four), Samarahan (three), Serian (two), Betong (one) and Sibu (one).

“Of the 833 samples taken, 576 of them were taken from local workers while 257 were samples of legal foreign workers (PADI).

“A total of the 788 samples (522 Malaysians and 255 PADI) were tested negative for Covid-19, while 45 samples (43 Malaysians and 2 PADI) are awaiting test results,” he said during the daily update press conference here.

Uggah said Sri Aman had begun Covid-19 screening on workers at three plantations, one of which is located in Lubok Antu.

He said a total of 31 samples had been taken, 16 of which belonged to local workers while the rest PADI.

“Of the 31 samples taken, 24 were tested negative (13 Malaysians and 11 PADI) while seven samples are awaiting test results (3 Malaysians and 4 PADI).

“Screening at plantations will also be done at other divisions,” he added.

A total of 985 samples for the rT-PCR test for Covid-19 were taken randomly at the Point of Entry (POE) between June 21 and June 27, he disclosed.

Of these samples, he said the test results of 834 samples came back negative, two were found positive for Covid-19 and 151 other samples are pending test results.

“The two samples that were tested positive were reported on July 19. As what has been advised by the medical expert, samples taken randomly at POE will be increased to 10 per cent from the total arrivals at any one time.”

Uggah said a total of 2,439 samples had been taken from teachers upon their arrival in the state.

Of these samples, 2,424 were tested negative for Covid-19, one found to be positive and 14 samples were awaiting test results, he said.

“The one positive sample was reported on July 19,” he added.