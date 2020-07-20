Squad Kasih Sayang Mulu brings relief to fire victims

MIRI: Squad Kasih Sayang Mulu is going the extra mile to ensure families affected by a fire at Long Selaan Ulu Baram on June 8 this year are getting food aid, kitchen utensils and other necessary assistance.

Squad Kasih Sayang Northern Zone coordinator Datin Esther Balan said the Squad Kasih Sayang volunteers under the PBB Mulu women wing handed over kitchen utensils and food aid in two separate programmes to the victims to ensure they are not left behind from government assistances.

She said Squad Kasih Sayang Mulu focuses on helping target groups in the constituency in times of hardship, irrespective of race and religion.

“This food aid looks very simple but it comes from our hearts and through Squad Kasih Sayang we do our social and welfare obligation to help the less fortunate,” Esther said after handing over the food items yesterday.

Twenty packets of daily food essentials comprising 20 10kg rice, cooking oil, biscuits, flour, sugar, salt and household items were handed over to the fire victims, represented by Ketua Kaum of Long Selaan, Peter Tingang, in a ceremony held at PBB Mulu Service Centre on Friday.

Present were Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, PBB Mulu deputy chairman Datuk Robert Laing, PBB Mulu Women chief Datuk Seri Mariam Balan and PBB Mulu Women deputy chairlady Datin Catherine Awing.

According to Esther, who is Gerawat’s wife, the food aid was the second contribution to fire victims of Long Selaan from Squad Kasih Sayang Mulu.

She said Squad Kasih Sayang Mulu together with PBB Mulu women wing distributed cooking utensils to the affected villagers on June 10.

At the same time, she thanked all the members of Squad Kasih Sayang Mulu for their dedication and hard work to ensure the distribution of food ran smoothly.

“The fire victims together with their families are now temporarily staying at our new uncompleted block of longhouse until further assistance from the government to help them rebuild their homes,” Peter said.

On June 8, the 12-door Long Selaan longhouse and its community hall in Ulu Baram were destroyed in a fire at 11.07am.

No casualties and injuries were reported during the incident.

A team of personnel from Marudi Fire and Rescue Station who were on their way back to the station from Long Moh had to turn back to the longhouse to douse the fire.

Long Selaan is a Kenyah village located some 10 hours’ drive by 4WD vehicle from Miri City.