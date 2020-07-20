S’wak to continue with PPSMI, says Dr Annuar

SIBU: Sarawak will continue with its Teaching and Learning of Science and Mathematics in English (PPSMI) despite Putrajaya’s decision not to re-implement the programme, said Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He pointed out that it was the state’s wish to do so, adding that during the time of Tok Nan (the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem), he had announced English as the second official language in Sarawak in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We want to move forward so that this programme can be successful. We don’t want to rush things and that’s why we want to start it at the lower level first – Primary 1. The programme commenced this year.

“We are teaching these subjects in English because we know all the knowledge of Science is in English. Information and knowledge that the pupils need to acquire or source is in English. Therefore, if they are not well-versed in these two subjects, they will not be able to cope with the advancement in technology.

“In fact, we have trained 2,835 teachers and officers through the Institute of Teachers Education (IPG), involving 212 lecturers for this purpose. The costs, including training, preparation of teaching modules, printing of textbooks, workbooks, teaching materials or aid, as well as training of trainers was about RM11 million,” Dr Annuar said today when asked on Dewan Bahasa and Pustaka (DBP)’s claim of the failure of the PPSMI.

DBP board of directors chairman Prof Datuk Dr Awang Sariyan had regarded the PPSMI programme implemented under former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as ‘a failure’, and that the Perikatan Nasional (PN)-led government had made the right decision of not re-implementing the PPSMI.

With regard to the research findings, claiming the policy had failed to improve English proficiency, performance in the two subjects and even led to racial polarisation, Dr Annuar said he had yet to study in-depth these materials.

“Well, if you asked for my opinion, I would say we should look at why the policy failed rather than scrapping the programme.

“Previously, one of the reasons might be that teachers were not well prepared for PPSMI’s implementation. Many teachers were still not well-versed in English to teach these two technical subjects then. They started it in both primary and secondary levels.

“That is why I have said, we do not want to rush things and start with the lower level first,” stressed Dr Annuar, who is the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing and Nangka assemblyman.

Towards this end, he brushed aside the notion that this teaching of Science and Mathematics in English is to solely improve proficiency in the language.

“It’s not that, but more importantly, it’s to prepare our younger generation so that they are well-versed in all terminologies of technological advancement which are mainly English so that we won’t have a problem in future and get left behind,” he explained.

PPSMI is actually not new as it was carried out during the time of the former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad back in July 2002. The government at that time had agreed to the teaching and learning of Science and Mathematics in English in stages.

PPSMI was fully implemented in all primary and secondary schools nationwide by 2008. However, when the current Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who was the Education Minister – in 2009 – a decision was made to no longer use English in the teaching and learning of Science and Mathematics. Then, by 2012 – the policy was totally scrapped with the last cohort in 2014.

Adding on, Dr Annuar recalled of former Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik’s proposal to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to make Sarawak the first state in Malaysia to use the teaching of Science and Mathematics in English early last year, to which, Abang Johari had agreed to implement the programme.

“But if we don’t implement this programme, the gap (between rural pupils) will drift further apart since urban pupils have all the opportunities to learn in private schools. Furthermore, they are good in English because of their social mixing whereas all these conditions are not present in rural schools.

“So, if we don’t introduce this programme to rural school children, that will be the main causative factor for the widening gap. In other words, we’re preparing rural school children to be on par with those in urban areas by providing them with a level playing field,” he highlighted.

“The other reason why we have to introduce this programme to rural students is that the state government has agreed to build five international schools where the medium of instruction will be in English,” he pointed out.