Uggah: Sarawak welcomes PM’s proposal on mandatory use of face masks in public places

KUCHING: Sarawak welcomes the proposal made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today on the mandatory use of face masks in public places, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“We support the Prime Minister’s proposal because science have shown that the wearing of mask has proven to help in the prevention of the spread of Covid-19 disease,” he told a press conference at the state’s Covid-19 press conference today.

Muhyiddin had earlier in a special live broadcast on the latest Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) development said the government is considering to make it compulsory to use face masks in all public places, with details to be announced once they have been finalised.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said at the moment, the state is waiting for the final decision from the federal government on this proposal.

“We will later discuss with the Chief Minister, who is the advisor of SDMC on this Covid-19 management issue,” he added.

He, however, pointed out that the state government has always advised the people to wear face masks whenever possible.

He also said SDMC has sought for the advice of the State Health Department on whether the people can wear reusable masks much like what other countries are now practising.

“If we use disposable ones, we will be throwing between one to two pieces of masks each day which will be very costly to the public.

“If it is reusable, then the mask can be washed, dried and used for a certain period of time,” he explained.

He said SDMC is currently awaiting for State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing to give his two cents on the matter.

“We will wait for Dr Chin to give his advice and we will then convey (our decision) to the public,” he said.

Also present at the press conference was Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.