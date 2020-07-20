Youth killed in motorbike-car accident in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING: A 21-year-old man was killed in an accident that occurred at KM6 of Jalan Datuk Mohammad Musa in Kota Samarahan near here early yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the youth was identified as Nur Syahmiezal Sarizan, from Taman Sourabaya Indah in Petra Jaya here.

Initial investigation at the site of the accident indicated that the youth, who was riding a motorcycle at the time, hit the back of a car at that section of the road.

The impact from the crash caused the motorcyclist to be hurled several metres away from his machine and landed hard on the road.

The driver of the car was unhurt.

The paramedics, who were despatched to the scene following an emergency call received past midnight, pronounced the youth dead on-site.

“The body was later taken to Sarawak General Hospital for post-mortem.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987,” said Alexson.