Youth suspected to have fallen to his death from building near mall

MIRI: A 19-year-old man, whose body was found on the ground outside a shopping mall in Miri-Pujut Road here, is believed to have fallen from a nearby building.

Miri District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah, who confirmed the case, said the youth was found lying unconscious at the parking lot behind the mall around 7.30pm on Saturday by a mall security guard, who immediately contacted the police.

“Physical examination on the body of the deceased found fractures on the back of his head and ankle joint of both hands,” said Lim.

Lim said results from a preliminary examination of the body revealed that there was no foul play involved.

The body was later sent to Miri Hospital morgue. The case had been classified as sudden death, pending post-mortem.

