Covid-19: New cluster detected in Sarawak identified as ‘Sentosa Cluster’

KUCHING: The Health Ministry has identified a new Covid-19 cluster in Sarawak, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dubbed the ‘Sentosa Cluster’, he said it involved a hospital in Kuching, with six cases detected in the cluster.

He added that the first case from the cluster involved a cleaning company worker (Case 8,773) who experienced respiratory tract symptoms on July 13 and later tested positive for the virus on July 19.

“Active Case Detection was conducted, and as of July 21, 61 individuals were isolated and screened for Covid-19. Five were found positive while the remaining 56 tested negative.

“This brings the total number of cases from the cluster to six – where five of them involved healthcare workers. All cases are receiving treatment at Sarawak General Hospital,” he said at the daily Covid-19 update press conference in Putrajaya today.

Although the hospital is still operational, Dr Noor Hisham pointed out that it no longer is receiving in-house patients.

He added that out-patients were to be referred to the nearest hospital.

“Preventive measures such as disinfecting and sanitising processes are currently underway. The source of the infection is currently under investigation, ” he said.