Authorities more prepared to face second wave of Covid-19, says Miri MP

MIRI: The second wave of Covid-19 infections in the state is likely to be significantly smaller as the authorities are more prepared to face it, said Miri MP Dr Michael Teo.

He said the Ministry of Health now has adequate medical facilities and personal protective equipment available apart from a robust contact tracing system in place, coupled with greater public awareness.

“The second wave is usually weaker and we are very alert for it, but everyone should follow the standard operating procedures (SOP),” he said when contacted yesterday.

He said he believed preventive steps and a robust health system will be an effective shield against the virus this time around, more so after it was effectively brought under control by authorities during the first wave.

“Malaysia is using a similar model as in China which effectively contained the second wave in Beijing faster and more effectively than in Wuhan where it was first reported. The country’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has been recognised as one of the top three globally, and the Ministry of Health was spot-on in predicting the trend of infections in the country since the movement control order was imposed earlier this year,” he added.

He also reminded houses of worship in the state to strictly adhere to the SOP laid down by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee in order to avoid what had happened in South Korea where a ‘super spreader’ unknowingly infected over 100 persons from the same church during several gatherings, triggering a second wave of infections.