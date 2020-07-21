Covid-19: 15 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 8,815

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 15 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing total number of cases to 8,815, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Out of the total number of positive cases, he said four were imported cases – where two were detected in Sarawak, one in Kuala Lumpur and one in Selangor

For the remaining 11 locally-transmitted cases, he said nine cases were detected in Sarawak involving eight Malaysians and a foreigner.

“For the eight cases involving Malaysians, five cases were detected from the new Sentosa cluster, one from Kuching Medical Centre cluster, one from Stutong Market Cluster and one from self-screening.

“The self-screening case is the caretaker of patients at a health centre which showed no symptoms and was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH),” he said when giving daily updates on the nationwide Covid-19 situation in Putrajaya today, streamed live via the Health Ministry’s official Facebook page today

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said seven cases have recovered and were discharged from the hospital today, bringing the total recovered cases to 8, 562

The death toll remains at 123 as no deaths were recorded today.

Currently, the total active cases is at 130, where four of them are receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), out of which one requires ventilator support.