Covid-19: New cluster detected in Kluang Old Folks Home — Health D-G

KUALA LUMPUR: A new Covid-19 cluster – the Kluang Old Folks Home cluster – has been detected in Johor, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that so far, 39 people from this cluster had been screened, with 14 testing positive for Covid-19, 18 negative and seven still waiting for their results.

“Of the 14 positive cases, 13 are Malaysians and one an Indonesian national. The positive cases in this cluster involve 11 senior citizens (residents of the old folks’ home), one worker and one family member,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He explained that the first positive case from this cluster was a fatality which was reported yesterday (case No 8770).

He said that investigation and active case detection had been initiated while preventive measures such as disinfection had also been conducted at the old folks’ home.

The cause of the infection in this cluster is still under investigation, he said. — Bernama