KPDNHEP targeting 30 pct local product penetration into retail sector this year

BINTULU: Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is targeting an increase of 30 per cent for local product penetration into the retail sector this year, as compared to 23.34 per cent in 2019.

Its minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said this can be achieved by increasing the number of local and foreign hypermarkets and e-commerce service operators as a strategic partner of KPDNHEP to support the campaign, apart from more engagement and inclusive promotional plans.

For the record, he said in between July and December last year, there was a positive and significant impact on the penetration of local goods into hypermarkets worth RM513 million compared to RM416 million in 2018.

He said this when responding to the additional question from Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni on the ministry’s target for the penetration of the sales of local products in Parliament today.

Earlier, Nanta explained on his ministry’s initiative and strategy especially in helping to restore domestic economic activity affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two of the initiatives, he said are the Malaysia Mega Sales Carnival (KJM) and Buy Malaysian Products Campaign (KBBM) 2020 launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on July 18.

He said the two initiatives were implemented simultaneously and inclusive through a concept under the new norm, which include the sale of products on the e-commerce platform without needing to hold a trade expo or carnival.

“Among the strategic initiatives that have been outlined to ensure the success of this campaign are the penetration of local products into retail sector particularly in big hypermarkets and e-commerce,” he said.

Nanta said all these initiatives are aimed at revitalising the retail sector and increase local consumption on local products and services which were badly affected during the movement control order.

He added that the KBBM campaign for instance, aims to encourage consumers to buy made in Malaysia products and help local entrepreneurs to market their goods and services in facing the less favourable economic growth due to Covid-19.

He said it is also to raise the public awareness of the quality of goods and services that is offered in Malaysia on par with international standards.

Meanwhile, Simpang Renggam MP Dr Maszlee Malik also asked the minister if there is any integrated effort being made between the government-linked companies (GLCs) and KPDNHEP especially to encourage them to utilise local products and services from local companies to support the local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and to avoid people losing their jobs.

In his response, Nanta said this matter had been discussed and will be implemented by KPDNHEP, together with Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) and other ministries.

“Not only we want the goods sold, but our service providers in the country is on par with the quality from professional outside the country, this will be our focus so that we can revitalise our economy by utilising what we have,” he added.