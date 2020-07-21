Local authorities’ first webinar draws over 1,000 participants

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Association of Local Authorities’ (Mala) first webinar session yesterday attracted over 1,000 participants nationwide, said its president Datuk Yew Tung Seang.

Yew, who is also the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) mayor, said the webinar was aimed at sharing ideas and initiatives taken by the local authorities, as well as providing guidelines which could help stimulate the local economy in the post-Covid-19 era.

“We are pleased to see such an overwhelming response for Mala’s first webinar session, which I believe was one of the large-scale webinars held in Malaysia.

“Our main objective was to exchange ideas between local authorities as to how we can utilise our resources and the existing platforms to stimulate our local economy,” he told reporters during the webinar here.

The webinar was officiated by Housing and Local Government Ministry secretary-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Abu Hassan and moderated by Hajar Noraini Roslan from the Subang Jaya Municipal Council.

The panellists include representatives from the Gua Musang District Council, Port Dickson Municipal Council and Miri City Council, as well as the United Cities and Local Government Asia Pacific (UCLG ASPAC) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

Earlier, in his speech, Zainal Abidin said in the new normal, local authorities (PBT) should be prepared to provide an ecosystem which creates job opportunities, boosts productivity and promotes entrepreneurship with the adoption of technological innovation.

He said PBT could introduce digitalisation initiatives like online platforms for learning and marketing of business products via e-bazaar or cooperation with existing sale platforms.

Apart from this, PBT should also serve as the facilitator for businesses which are allowed to resume their operations, he said.

“This facilitating role should extend to the process of granting planning approval to ensure federal and state government projects and private investment projects can proceed smoothly and speedily.

“This role of PBT can definitely boost not only the local economy but also the national economy,” he added. – Bernama