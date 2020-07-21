Man gets 2 years, 2 months jail for drug possession

SIBU: A 41-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to two years and two months in jail by a Magistrate’s Court here for possessing drugs.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura meted out the sentence after the accused pleaded guilty to the offence.

Yii Hee Sieng of Jalan Umbi Rantai was indicted under Section 12(2) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for committing an offence punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act which provides for a fine of up to RM100,000 or five years’ jail or both.

He was charged with possessing 4.92 grams of methamphetamine (MDMA) at Jalan Lanang at about 3.20pm on June 14.

According to facts of the case, a police party from Narcotics Crime Investigation Department arrested the accused who was suspected to be involved in drug abuse.

During the search, the accused handed over a transparent plastic packet containing suspected crystalline MDMA to the police, which was subsequently sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis.

It was later confirmed the seized item was listed under the first schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.