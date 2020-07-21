MOE will work with S’wak govt to find other options to speed up upgrading of dilapidated schools

BINTULU: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will be working closely with the Sarawak government through Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) to find other options in order to expedite the delivery of upgrading projects for the dilapidated schools.

“We have to think outside the box to speed up the project implementation without compromising the quality of the projects,” said MOE minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

Responding to the additional question from Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat on the holistic approach to be taken by the new government to solve the dilapidated school issue, he said the MOE is looking thoroughly into the aspect of implementation to find the best approach.

“Together with the senior Works Minister (Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof), we will discuss over this issue tomorrow to find how both ministries can work closely together with Sarawak government in terms of the delivery,” he said.

He said what is really important now is the delivery of the projects, so that it can be implemented.

Lawson earlier sought an explanation from the minister on the construction status of six classroom and six teacher’s quarters with other facilities for SK Sebemban, Betong, Sarawak under the Eleventh Malaysia Plan that was promised to be tendered in December 2018 but it still has not begun .

According to Mohd Radzi a new tender for the project would be called on August 1, 2020 and the Sarawak PWD is expecting the Letter of Acceptance (SST) to be issued by Nov 2020.

Meanwhile, Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar questioned the rational of only one contractor is selected to undertake up to 16 projects.

Mohd Radzi in his reply said he had been briefed by his ministry regarding the issue and one of the factors to appoint one contractor for several projects during that time was due to economical factor.

“Following a demographic condition in Sarawak that need to move the construction materials and others, thus to have only one project was not economical for contractor,” he said adding that all blacklisted contractors would not be entertained for future projects.