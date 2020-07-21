No new positive case in Sabah



KOTA KINABALU: No positive Covid-19 case was reported in Sabah yesterday.

Hence, the total number of positive cases in the state remained at 382.

The cummulative recoveries also stayed at 371.

There are currently four remaining active cases in Sabah, one each in Tuaran, Sandakan, Putatan and Nabawan.

Meanwhile, 21 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Malaysia yesterday, bringing the cumulative figure of positive cases to 8,800, with 122 active cases with infectivity.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that of the 21 new cases, six were imported cases involving four Malaysians who were infected with the disease overseas, and two were foreigners who were allowed to enter Malaysia for work purposes.

Of the six imported cases, he said three were from the Philippines, and one each from India, Russia and Denmark.

“Among the 15 local transmission cases involving Malaysians, 12 were from the Kluang Old Folks Home cluster in Johor, and one from a pre-surgery screening case in Negeri Sembilan, who had been admitted to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital, Seremban.

“For the cases involving foreigners, one was detected during a pre-surgery screening, and the other was from the Kluang Old Folks Home cluster,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said two cases had recovered and were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,555, or 97.2 per cent of the total cases.

As of now, only three positive Covid-19 cases still being treated at the Intensive Care Unit, with one requiring ventilator support.

“No deaths due to Covid-19 were reported today and the death toll due to the disease in Malaysia remained at 123 or 1.4 per cent of the total cases,” he added.