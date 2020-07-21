Parliament: MPs highlight development gap between peninsula and Sabah, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The gap in development and economy between Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsula was continuously highlighted by the members of Parliament (MPs) from the respective

states in yesterday’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to them, issues pertaining to basic infrastructures such as banking and health facilities, electric and water supplies, as well as access to the internet and telephones were critical particularly in the rural areas.

Datuk Rozman Isli (Warisan-Labuan) said the gap between Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsula was huge

although the two states own a lot of natural resources such as oil and gas.

He stressed that the lack of basic infrastructures have affected the efforts to attract investments into the states and at the same time impacted the economic growth.

“In the peninsula, all states are connected with the highway network, and they have several choices for people to move from one place to another. Currently, there are also several mega projects involving hundreds of millions of ringgit.

“However, the Pan Borneo Highway was only initiated recently in Sabah and Sarawak, and here are several small exits dotting the highway (to people’s houses),” he said when debating the motion of thanks of the Royal Address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Meanwhile, Anyi Ngau (GPS-Baram) said that Sarawak, as the largest state in Malaysia, needed more specific attention and allocation on development, which in turn would help achieve their target to become a high-income and developed state by 2030.

“We know it is hard given the current economic situation. But I believe this is an opportunity to provide an allocation for the Sarawak government.

“In my understanding from the Sarawak Planning Unit, we need at least eight per cent of (economic) growth every year in order to achieve developed status. Therefore, we don’t see any reason as to why the allocation cannot be provided to Sarawak,” he said.

Anyi added that the basic infrastructure such as roads, internet and hospitals in Sabah and Sarawak also needs immediate intervention from the federal government.

— Bernama