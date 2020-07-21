Police issue RM1,000 compounds to 49 people for failing to observe social distancing SOP

KUCHING: Forty nine people were compounded RM1,000 for not abiding with the Covid-19 social distancing standard operation procedures (SOP) yesterday.

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Gani Awang Din said a check on a bistro at Jalan Song Thian Cheok by the police from Padungan Police station led by ASP Wan Mohamad Ali Wan Malek found that the bistro and patrons were not following the SOPs set by the authorities.

“Despite numerous warnings from the police who have issued compounds to those who fail to comply with the social distancing SOP, there are still those who refuse to comply with the new normal,” said Awang Din.

He revealed that during the raid, it was found that the workers and the patrons of the premises had failed to follow the SOP where they were seen sitting close to one another and ignoring the government’s directives.

“During the raid, 49 people were issued compounds (38 male and 11 female).

“At the same time, among those compounded also included the owner of the bistro and his workers. All of them who failed to comply to the SOP were later directed to the Padungan police station where the compounds were issued to them,” he said.

All individuals were compounded for the said offences in accordance with Rule 3, PPPPB (No. 7) 2020.

Awang Din stressed that the police will not give any warning and will not hesitate to impose a compound on any premises that fails to comply with the social distancing SOP and that include patrons.

“Strict monitoring and checks on such premises will be carried out continuously. Strict actions will be taken to curb the spread of Covid-19, which is on the rise,” he said.

The compounds must be paid at the Kuching District Health Office within 14 days.

Awang Din hopes that the public, especially premise operators and customers, will always follow the government’s directives during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period to comply with the social distancing SOP.