Reviving economic activities through community-based tourism

KOTA BELUD: Community-based tourism, especially in rural areas, could help revive local economic activities in Sabah, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

And to ensure that this becomes a reality, Ewon said he would continue to support the development of community-based tourism, especially in Kadamaian.

The tourism industry in Sabah was greatly affected following the Covid-19 pandemic, especially when the country’s borders were closed and the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented.

“Concerned about the impact of the pandemic towards the economic sector, the State Government had provided two assistance packages which were announced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal with a total allocation of RM910 million.

“Among the packages is the grant assistance for the development of tourism destinations throughout Sabah amounting to RM10 million. Community-based tourism operators and registered homestays are eligible to apply for this special grant to upgrade facilities in their respective areas,” he said.

He said this in a meeting with operators of Kadamaian community-based tourism and homestays together with officials from the state Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment at the Kadamaian UPPM Office here on Monday.

Ewon, who is also the Kadamaian assemblyman, said that since the Recovery MCO (RMCO) was implemented, domestic tourism activities had been allowed.

“Malaysians in Sabah can help revive domestic economic activities by supporting community-based tourism operators in rural areas. I am very confident that many operators are offering attractive and pleasing packages,” he said.

“In the last two years, we had upgraded the roads leading to the tourism centre, provided hall facilities, survey platforms, tourist routes, entrepreneurial buildings and some other assistance.

“However, there are still many things that need to be done to provide better facilities to tourists visiting Kadamaian.

“Therefore, I have invited officers from the state Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment to come here and give a briefing on the development grants for tourist destinations as well as to see for myself some of the community-based tourism that require attention from the ministry.

“I hope with the support from the ministry, this can bring more small development infrastructures in Kadamaian,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Development and Planning Unit Assistant Secretary Dayang Nurzilah Ag. Kachee said so far they had received a total of 50 tourism development grant applications from all over Sabah, including Kota Belud, Ranau, Tamparuli, Kiulu, Sipitang and Beaufort.

“The government has allocated RM10 million for tourism development grants, where each application will receive RM20,000.

“Therefore, I hope the tourism operators, especially those in the community-based tourism can seize this opportunity by submitting their application as soon as possible before the closing date on August 8,” he said.

During the meeting, the ministry’s officials conducted a special briefing on special grants for the development of these tourism areas. The briefing was delivered by Dayang Nurzilah.

Also present were the ministry’s Public Relations Secretary Charles Dalansing and Kadamaian Development Community Officer Saikom Watis.

After the briefing, Ewon together with ministry officials visited several eco-tourism centres in Kadamaian. Among the centres were Bayayat Eco-Tourism, Komujo Tambulion Eco-Tourism, 3V Nahaba Eco-Tourism and Melangkap Tiong Eco-Tourism.